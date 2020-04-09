ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --The country is in desperate need of ventilators for those fighting coronavirus.
Dr. Brian Froelke with the Interstate Disaster Medical Collaborative is part of an effort to produce a portable emergency ventilator that can be used in the meantime until factories are able to meet the demand.
The non-profit, Interstate Disaster Medical Collaborative, says they can make a portable ventilator from a 3D printer.
“The idea is that this particular device is a ventilator that is run only off of the air supply. And it is something that can be machined, very easily and quickly,” said Dr. Froelke.
The ventilator has been named an armee ventilation device can be produced anywhere in the world with a 3D printer.
It's only intended to be a temporary fix and not meant to replace a traditional ventilator. It requires no electricity.
“The one end of this device is connected to the oxygen or the air supply and the other end is connected to the endotracheal tube or the tube that goes into the patient.” Froelke explained.
The engineers who developed the armee ventilation device actually improved and modified a device found in a museum that the Army began developing in the late 1950s.
“They were able to take this device and using an MRI machine, we're able to evaluate the internal components and reverse engineering. The engineers were also able to make a few modifications to allow for some more up to date ventilator capabilities,” said Dr. Froelke.
For more information on the Interstate Disaster Medical Collaborative, visit here.
