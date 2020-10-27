ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 is impacting the need for diapers for many families across the St. Louis area, and a big push is underway right now to help them.
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is holding a 24-hour fundraiser called Bottoms Up, which began at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will end at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
It's a virtual event, and the goal is to raise $150,000. Those who wish to donate can click here.
All funds directly support the mission of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank and each donation will be 100% matched.
Supplies will then be distributed throughout the St. Louis region.
