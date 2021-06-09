ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis detectives are searching for the owners of dozens of items believed to have been stolen during various thefts over the last six months.
On April 22, 2021 detectives executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of North Broadway in relation to a long-term investigation into stolen property, narcotics trafficking and weapons offenses. Police said detectives found a large quantity of suspected Marijuana and Methamphetamine, three firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, and narcotic paraphernalia, along with a large quantity of suspected stolen tools and property. One stolen vehicle and 20, mostly derelict, vehicles were towed from the location. Ten people were taken into custody.
Just over a month later, detectives executed a separate search warrant in the 3800 block of Ohio and recovered stolen items. The suspects in that investigation are still at large.
In both cases the recovered items were believed to have been stolen throughout the last six months. St. Louis police have posted images of 89 items they are looking to reunite with their owners.
Anyone who had items stolen and believe their property has been recovered can contact the Third District Detective Burglary Squad by email at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. Citizens are asked to include their name, phone number, and complaint number if possible.
