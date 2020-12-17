Walgreens robbery surveillance

Images from a surveillance camera show a man wanted for robbing a Walgreens on Gravois Wednesday night.

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in the Princeton Heights neighborhood Tuesday.

According to authorities, the suspect indicated he was armed when he robbed the cashier inside the store at 6411 Gravois around 7:45 p.m. He never reportedly showed a gun.

After the cashier gave the man money from the register, he ran off.

No one was injured.

Anyone who can recognize the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

