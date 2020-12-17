ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a Walgreens in the Princeton Heights neighborhood Tuesday.
According to authorities, the suspect indicated he was armed when he robbed the cashier inside the store at 6411 Gravois around 7:45 p.m. He never reportedly showed a gun.
After the cashier gave the man money from the register, he ran off.
No one was injured.
Anyone who can recognize the suspect is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.