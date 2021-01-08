ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives are asking for help finding a vehicle related to a home invasion in St. Louis’ Benton Park West neighborhood.
Wednesday night, police were called to the 2700 block of Arsenal after three men entered a home armed with guns and stole several items. Police said no one inside the home, which included a 10-year-old boy, was injured in the home invasion.
Two days after the crime, detectives said they were searching for a red, early-to-mid-2000’s Ford F-150 with aftermarket rims and a damaged rear bumper. The truck was occupied by three-to-four unknown men when it drove off from the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
