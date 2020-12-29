ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives are hoping surveillance photos can help them catch the person who stole a catalytic converter from a bus in St. Louis.
Police said the theft occurred at Dobbs on S. Broadway around 4 a.m. Monday. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Dodge Ram.
There has been a recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts across the City of St. Louis, according to police. Detectives in the North Patrol and South Patrol Divisions are collaborating with the ongoing investigations.
Police said Honda and Toyota models are the most targeted due to the demand for resale.
Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a 4th District Detective at 314-444-2500.
If you have been a victim or believe someone has been stealing catalytic converters, you're urged to call 9-1-1.
