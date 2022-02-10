ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis Department of Health reports black kids make up a disproportionate amount of vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11.
Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis told News 4 African Americans ages 5 to 11 account for less than 20 percent of vaccinations in that age group despite making up about 40 percent of the city's population. White kids make up more than 80 percent of vaccinations in that age group.
"That level of disparity is troubling," Hlatshwayo Davis said. "For most of the pandemic, the black community has shouldered over 70 percent of cases of COVID."
Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis said healthcare access and trust are the biggest issues for people in the black community. She said not everyone has reliable transportation or health resources nearby. Aside from hosting pop-up clinics in healthcare deserts, Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis said word-of-mouth support by church leaders, teachers and primary care doctors helps.
Those are the areas the health department is targeting.
"Because people trust them. They've earned the trust of the community," she said.
People like Grace Jones and Gary Shepard attended a vaccine clinic at the main public library in downtown St. Louis Thursday. The majority of people receiving the vaccine there were black. Both cited misinformation as one of the primary reasons African Americans don't get the vaccine.
Jones, who is African American, told News 4 she has an 8-year-old son who hasn't received the COVID vaccine. She added he was exposed to COVID-19 during the school year.
"He did some time out of school for about a month," she said. "It was one of those things where I haven't really thought about it, but now that we're talking about it, it's one of those things I'll definitely look into."
Jones admitted she hadn't given much thought to getting the shot for herself and son until her job required her to get it.
"Once I got hired with a job-a career job-I needed that vaccine," she said.
"I don't want to go down the line and find out I got COVID, and I could have avoided it," Shepard said. "I know a lot of people that's scared to get the shot. I would want my grandkids to get it."
The City of St. Louis is hosting another vaccine clinic at Samaritan United Methodist Church Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
