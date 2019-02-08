ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a recording that has gone viral, a woman claiming to be a local daycare employee admitted to giving children Benadryl.
The call was on 107.7 FM’s morning segment called “Dirty Little Secret.”
“Hi, I actually work at a local daycare and sometimes when the kids get a little rowdy, I give them Benadryl to calm them down,” the caller said. “When I give them Benadryl, it calms them down, there’s no fighting.”
The statement shocked listeners as well as radio hosts Jordan and Kristie. The caller didn’t identify herself or the daycare but claimed she didn’t think she was alone in her actions.
“There are shifts and other co-workers but I think they may do the same thing,” said the caller.
The caller hung up following the two-minute call.
News 4 can’t confirm the legitimacy of the caller or of the recording, which has since been taken down from the radio station’s website.
News 4 reached out to iHeart radio to track down who the caller was but was told “no comment.”
Police told News 4 that without the name of the caller or of the facility she claims to work at that they don’t have enough information to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.