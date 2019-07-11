ST. LOUIS , Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The St. Louis Crisis Nursery is looking for donations for clothes and shoes for toddlers.
The organization posted on Facebook that they are desperately low on clothing, tennis shoes and slip-on shoes for boy and girls. The nursery is looking for clothes in the following sizes in 2T-14.
Anyone can drop them at any of their nursery locations or at their administration office.
They also have an Amazon wishlist that people can order from to help out.
To buy items from the wishlist, click here.
