O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Businesses are finding new ways to adapt and adjust to the pandemic and that includes those who work in the beer industry. Craft breweries in St. Louis are even helping each other out.
John Witte has a couple kegs of beer that was brewed at Square One Brewery & Distillery in Lafayette Square that would normally be sold in house, but these are not normal times.
He loads up the kegs and drives about 40 miles to the Missouri Beer Company in O'Fallon.
“They've got a brand new canning line out there and they've been really awesome helping us out to get some of our beer in cans,” said Witte.
Dave Johnson with Missouri Beer Company will then take the kegs and can the beer.
“The machine would have been sitting here idle, and you know we pretty much packaged up all our stuff,” Johnson said.
He is now canning beer for nearly a dozen craft breweries around St. Louis.
St. Louis’ beer tradition has really taken off in the past several years with craft breweries spread throughout the area.
“14 years ago we opened there were eight in the St. Louis metro area and now they're over 62,” Witte said.
They may compete in the beer community, but they also support each other.
“And if somebody needs a bag of malt or some hops or whatever everybody, or I have some, I’ll trade you this for this and that's how it's always been so it's kind of a cool community,” Dave Johnson said.
“You know, it’s a really wonderful industry, it's a really great group of people. And, you know, when one sees another person’s need and they have the ability to help them they tend to reach out and offer,” said Witte.
