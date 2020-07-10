ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A search warrant was executed Friday evening at the Central West End of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, their attorney told News 4.
The McCloskeys made national news when they pointed guns at protesters from the lawn of their home on Portland Place on June 28. Protesters were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house.
Joel Swartz, who is now representing the McCloskeys, would not comment on whether anything was seized from the home. The pair was previously represented by Al Watkins.
[RELATED: Central West End couple explains why they pointed guns at protesters who demanded Krewson's resignation]
News 4 previously talked with legal experts on whether the couple could face charges.
“My initial reaction is it looked pretty threatening, especially what the wife was doing,” explained SLU Law Professor John Ammann.
Ammann said there are many protections for the couple in Missouri, including Stand Your Ground, Castle Doctrine and Open Carry.
[RELATED: McCloskeys say they support BLM and fight for civil rights, but were 'victim of a mob']
But Ammann said a key is the manner in which the guns are handled.
“Those protections would not allow you to aim a gun unless there was some threat that someone was coming towards them or attempting to get inside their house,” he explained.
[RELATED: 'Some of us choose to speak up following the horrific event': McCloskey neighbors condemn gun-wielding]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.