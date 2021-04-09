ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis couple celebrated the Cardinals Home Opener by bringing a new fan into the world.

Justin Stinnett told News 4 he and his wife Megan originally planned to name their child Easton if it was a boy, but when he was welcomed into the world, he didn’t look like an Easton. Right then, the couple heard Dan McLaughlin’s call of the Nolan Arenado homerun.

Stinnett recalled, “McLaughlin was saying, ‘Arenado, a drive deep left at the wall. Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan!’ My wife and I looked at each other and I asked, ‘What about Nolan?!’”

After hearing the call, the couple decided to name their son Nolan Michael Stinnett.

Arenado's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Cardinals to a 3-1 win of Brewers.