ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis couple celebrated the Cardinals Home Opener by bringing a new fan into the world.
Justin Stinnett told News 4 he and his wife Megan originally planned to name their child Easton if it was a boy, but when he was welcomed into the world, he didn’t look like an Easton. Right then, the couple heard Dan McLaughlin’s call of the Nolan Arenado homerun.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning of his …
Stinnett recalled, “McLaughlin was saying, ‘Arenado, a drive deep left at the wall. Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan!’ My wife and I looked at each other and I asked, ‘What about Nolan?!’”
After hearing the call, the couple decided to name their son Nolan Michael Stinnett.
Arenado's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Cardinals to a 3-1 win of Brewers.
