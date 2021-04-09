ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis couple celebrated the Cardinals Home Opener by bringing a new fan into the world.

Justin Stinnett and his wife Megan were induced on April 8. After arriving at the hospital at 4 a.m., Megan said she labored until the late afternoon.

"We were watching the game the whole time," said Justin Stinnett. "A doctor comes in and says you're complete, you're complete plus one so it's go-time."

While the couple didn't know the sex of the baby, they had decided on two names, one for a girl and one for a boy, Easton and Everly.

"We bought a stocking for Christmas with an "E" on it because we knew it would be Everly or Easton," he said.

As Megan was delivering their baby, the couple heard Dan McLaughlin's call of the Nolan Arenado homerun in the bottom of the eighth inning.

"We couldn't see the game but we could hear it," said Stinnett. He recalled, “McLaughlin was saying, ‘Arenado, a drive deep left at the wall. Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan!’ My wife and I looked at each other and I asked, ‘What about Nolan?!’”

Nolan Michael Stinnett was born at 6:18 p.m. on April 8, weighing 9 pounds and 20.5 inches and the newest member of Cardinal Nation.

Arenado's two-run homer in the eighth inning lifted the Cardinals to a 3-1 win of Brewers.