ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis couple decided to hold their wedding ceremony inside Crown Candy Kitchen.
[Listen: Crown Candy on Meet St. Louis Podcast]
Nick and Ashley Jaworski said "I do" at the iconic restaurant a few days ago.
While it wasn't their original idea, the pandemic disrupted their plans.
With social distancing being a big concern, one restaurant came to mind when they were brainstorming about where to hold the ceremony.
"We both thought of Crown Candy," said Ashley. "We both have such fond memories of going there as children. We love St. Louis so we decided we would just ask them."
"I think there would have been a lot of emotions about people who couldn't go, so we just kind of were like 'let's just do it,'" Nick added.
Crown Candy's owner says this is the first wedding at the restaurant in the more than 107 years its been open.
It’s a pop up wedding 👩❤️👨 @CrownCandy pic.twitter.com/HfyMWUPIEl— Andy Karandzieff (@kzieff) August 24, 2020
The old north St. Louis restaurant was founded by Karandzieff's grandfather in 1913.
