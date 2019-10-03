ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For more than a year, Linda Gooch and her husband David said they’ve worked hard to keep their alleyway clean.
The couple lives on Benton Place in north St. Louis and said illegal dumping has been a problem in the past. After a few months without issues, they said they’re fed up with the most recent mess near their dumpster.
“I am sick of it because we keep it clean back here,” she said.
News 4 found thousands of Domino’s coupons and menus dumped next to the trash bin. Gooch said the dumpster was empty the morning she discovered them.
She said she tried call their corporate office and going into the store a few minutes away but could not get answers.
“He said he was going to have someone clean it up and I haven’t heard from them since," she recalled.
News 4 called the corporate office and went by the local store and showed employees the pictures.
An hour later, a company representative called to say this was the first time she’d heard about the mess.
The representative said they hired a private company to clean their garage and that someone with the business must’ve dumped them in the alleyway. Domino’s said they are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.
