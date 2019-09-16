ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A couple from St. Louis was killed during a wrong-way crash in Cole County Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Bernard Steffel, 91, and Marilyn Steffel, 89, were killed when a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 54 east of Goller Road hit their Chevrolet Impala head-on. The driver of the Silverado, 29-year-old Demarius Rubin, of Memphis, Tennessee, was also killed in the crash.
The couple was reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Rubin was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The three people were pronounced dead at the crash scene.
