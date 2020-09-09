ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Those eager for a taste of the holidays can get a head start Wednesday, as tickets for St. Louis County's Winter Wonderland went on sale.
The display is open starting November 20 and will remain open until January 2. Visitors can see the display on foot, by carriage or in their car.
