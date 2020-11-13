ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County's top prosecutor said his office will deal with all credible allegations of people and businesses violating the county's new COVID-19 restrictions.
"While we place a higher priority on many more destructive crimes than violations of these reasonable public health orders, we will not tolerate irresponsible behavior that puts our seniors, those with underlying health issues, or any of our residents in harm's way," Wesley Bell said in a statement Friday.
His statement comes after St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page brought some restrictions he issued in the spring back as cases surge in the area. Page announced three orders Friday morning: A safer at home order, a face covering order and changes to his quarantine and isolation procedures.
[READ: New COVID-19 restrictions coming to St. Louis County]
Bell said wrongdoing allegations will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
"We implore all residents to be safe, wear a mask, socialize outdoors in small groups at a social distance, stay home when possible, and observe these reasonable, well-intentioned public health orders," Bell said. "We will get through this public health crisis together, but by making these sacrifices we can get through this faster, avoid much suffering and save many lives."
