ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County’s COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic will make stops daily this week.
On Monday, the clinic will be in the center of Clayton, at 50 Gay Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will move to Ladue Crossing at 8867 Ladue Road between 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Then, on Tuesday, the clinic will be parked at the Maplewood Fire Department at 7601 Manchester Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. From 1 to 3:30 p.m. the clinic will be at the Plaza Frontenac at 1701 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
On Wednesday, Lucky’s Market at 9530 Manchester Road will host the clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will then move to the Sugarfire Smokehouse at 9200 Olive Blvd. from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, the clinic will be at the Brentwood Rec Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. before moving to Municipal Lot #4, located on Kingsland Blvd. between Delmar and North Loop in University City, between 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. it will be at the St. Louis Galleria. The location will offer the vaccinations between doors three and four.
The clinic offers the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.