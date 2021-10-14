ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri judge's ruling cleared the way for St. Louis County's mask mandate to return.

The mandate requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask indoors - whether vaccinated or not.

AG Schmitt files new motions to stop St. Louis County's mask mandate Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion Thursday to renew his lawsuit against St. Louis County's mask mandate.

The ruling follows a challenge by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt - who has sued the county to stop it from issuing mask mandates.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page went to Twitter to say the ruling means the order "stays in force. Enforcement has never been our focus. Our focus has always been on protecting lives and livelihoods. That's why a mask order was adopted in July and that's why one remains in effect now."