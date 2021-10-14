ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri judge's ruling cleared the way for St. Louis County's mask mandate to return.
The mandate requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask indoors - whether vaccinated or not.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion Thursday to renew his lawsuit against St. Louis County's mask mandate.
The ruling follows a challenge by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt - who has sued the county to stop it from issuing mask mandates.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page went to Twitter to say the ruling means the order "stays in force. Enforcement has never been our focus. Our focus has always been on protecting lives and livelihoods. That's why a mask order was adopted in July and that's why one remains in effect now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.