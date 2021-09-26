ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A third dose in the arm is now within reach for more St. Louis residents.

“There's some people who should get this Pfizer booster shot and there's some people that may get the Pfizer booster shot, and we will serve both populations,” said Christopher Ave, communications director for the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Starting Monday, the county will be offering appointments or walk-up availability for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine at all of their county vaccination sites, but it is only for people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago or longer. People who received the Moderna vaccine or Johnson and Johnson vaccine in that time frame would still not be able to get a third dose of that vaccine, because right now it is only being recommended to people who previously got Pfizer.

South St. Louis County resident David Wise and his wife are sighing with relief they could finally get their third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The people who should get, according to the CDC, are people who are 65 years or older, people who live in long-term care facilities and people who are between 50 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions,” Ave said.

The other group the county will also be accepting is people between 18 and 49 who have underlying medical conditions or who are at an increased risk of exposure or transmission because of their job. Ave says no group will be prioritized more over the other, but if you are unsure if you qualify for the booster shot, consider consulting with the CDC guidelines and your health care provider.

"I recommend two things; one, talk to your doctor, make sure your interpretation is correct, and number two, come see us,” Ave said. “Bring your vaccination card because it will tell us how long it’s been since you got vaccinated and which vaccine you had.”

For people seeking a third dose of the vaccine at other locations, BJC and Mercy Health have both already opened up appointments for the Pfizer booster shot on their websites. Both sites indicating that they are accepting people that qualify according to the CDC

However, as News 4 learned this week, not every Missouri vaccine provider is moving forward yet with the new guidelines.

An SSM Health spokesperson told News 4 they are still reviewing the CDC recommendations. For now, they are only offering boosters to people who are immunocompromise, but they plan to communicate more details this week on how newly eligible people can sign up.

The St. Louis City Health Department has not yet responded back to our request for comment on Sunday on their plans, if any, for booster rollout.

According to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri providers should only be providing doses to people authorized under the states standing orders—which has not yet incorporated the new guidelines. This appears to contradict the county’s plans for booster distribution, which does plan to move forward.

"We will be working on incorporating guidelines into statewide orders throughout the coming days. We will notify the public and health care providers when Missouri’s order is issued. Until then, Missouri providers should only be providing doses to those already authorized under Missouri standing orders."

Information on where people can seek out a booster shot this week can be found ReviveSTL.com. National pharmacy providers like Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are also already accepting appointments for the Pfizer booster shot.

On Monday morning, County Executive Sam Page will be holding a press conference to discuss COVID-19 boosters as well as a new mask mandate. That press conference will take place at 8:30 a.m.