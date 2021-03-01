ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Nearly five days after Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced teachers will be included in the next vaccine rollout phase, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is teaming up with local school districts to create a plan.
Starting March 15, Missouri will allow the 550,000 people who qualify for Phase 1B Tier 3 to receive the vaccine. Part of that number includes kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, childcare workers and grocery store employees. During a press conference, Page said St. Louis County is curating a plan to help local educators create a safe environment.
"St Louis County is already working with school districts to come up with a solution for the counties tens of thousands of teachers to get vaccinations quickly and efficiently," he explained. "We want to do all we can to help our school districts provide a safe learning environment."
Those plans have not been finalized but Page will reveal those details soon. While the County Executive focused on local teachers, he added that he is working to include more opportunities for other frontline workers in Tier 3 to get their first dose.
“While 125,000 residents have received at least one dose St Louis County and the state estimates that there are likely still 370,000 people or more, who already qualify for the vaccine, who have not yet received,” Page said. We have proven that we have the capacity to deliver more vaccine doses than the amount the state currently provides, and we are hopeful that the supply will increase exponentially to help us manage this larger list of people who qualify for the vaccines.”
St. Louis County will hold a mass vaccination event on March 6, which will be the second large-scale event in the area.
