ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- The St. Louis County Police Department says a 30-year-old woman who went missing Friday night was found safe Saturday.
Kristy Marlow, 30, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. near Woolwich and Kingston. She suffers from mental health issues and recently made suicidal statements to her friends, police said.
On Saturday afternoon, police said she was found safe.
