ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the first COVID-19 death in the county on Friday.
Page said the woman who died was in her 60s and had prior medical complications.
The woman has been identified as Judy Wilson-Griffin. She was a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and an online doctoral student in UMSL's nursing program.
She was diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday.
According to the hospital, she had been off work for several weeks and she did some traveling. She did not receive care at St. Mary's for the virus.
SSM Health released this statement following her death:
In a statement, her St. Mary's Hospital family wrote, "Our hearts break for her family and friends and we will keep them in our prayers as we cope with the loss of our cherished colleague and friend. One of our physicians put it best: 'Judy was an incredible nurse, educator, leader and person. Her passion and dedication was second to none. She was a hero in the truest sense.'"
