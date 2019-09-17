ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed after she was shot early Monday morning in north St. Louis County.
Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, the woman's children heard a gunshot in the middle of the night and one of the children found the man standing over her body.
Eboni Brown, 30, of Riverview, was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment where she later died due to her injuries.
Brown suffered a gunshot to the back of her head.
The suspect, a friend of Brown's, 31-year-old Anderson Stallings Jr., of Florissant, was taken into custody at the scene.
Stallings is charged with one count of first degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.
Shortly after the shooting, the Riverview Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to lead the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.