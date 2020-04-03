ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several residents in St. Louis County were alarmed Friday when they received a robocall from Waste Management Services saying they would not be picking up yard waste until May 4.
Many residents were concerned this meant trash pickup would be suspended altogether.
However, Waste Management of Missouri reiterated to News 4 on Friday only yard waste- leaves, branches, grass clippings, etc- will be affected.
Refuse and recycling pickup will continue as normal.
The company did ask residents to bag all refuse and take precautions to protect their workers.
"To help ensure your safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that residential garbage customers bag all trash before placing it in your container. Please continue to follow all guidelines regarding disposal of Household Hazardous Waste. Items and materials categorized as corrosive, toxic, reactive, or flammable should not be placed in your garbage, but instead taken to a Household Hazardous Waste collection center."
