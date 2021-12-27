You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis County wants to turn your Christmas tree into a fish habitat

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0

Through Jan. 16, trees can be dropped off at four parks. The collected trees will be sunk in Spanish Lake to create habitats for the fish. Trees that are not used for fish habitats will be mulched.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Parks are partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation for a Christmas tree recycling program.

Through Jan. 16, trees can be dropped off at four parks. The collected trees will be sunk in Spanish Lake to create habitats for the fish. Trees that are not used for fish habitats will be mulched.

All trees must be cleared of tinsel, ornaments and decorations. Once they are undecorated, trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Spanish Lake Park – 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138
  • Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park – 13777 Marine Avenue, 63146
  • Queeny Park – 550 Weidman Road, 63011
  • Bee Tree Park – 2701 Finestown Road, 63129

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular Stories