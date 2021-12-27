St. Louis County wants to turn your Christmas tree into a fish habitat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Parks are partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation for a Christmas tree recycling program.
Through Jan. 16, trees can be dropped off at four parks. The collected trees will be sunk in Spanish Lake to create habitats for the fish. Trees that are not used for fish habitats will be mulched.
All trees must be cleared of tinsel, ornaments and decorations. Once they are undecorated, trees can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Spanish Lake Park – 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138
- Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park – 13777 Marine Avenue, 63146
- Queeny Park – 550 Weidman Road, 63011
- Bee Tree Park – 2701 Finestown Road, 63129
