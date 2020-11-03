ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The percentage of registered voters who casted their ballots in St. Louis County is the highest since 2008.
According to the St. Louis County Board of Elections, 78% of the over 680,000 registered voters in the county went to polls on Election Day, beating the 2016 turnout of 74%. This is the highest turnout in percentage since 2008.
"We've been pleasantly surprised by the turnout," Eric Fey with the board of elections said.
The county's population has fluctuated throughout the years. According to the Secretary of State, the county had 796,979 registered voters in 2008, more than 100,000 higher than this year. According to the county's board of elections, also 78% of them voted.
The pandemic has certainly changed the way voting looked this year, with masked voters standing a few feet away from one another and sanitizer on scene. It took some residents 20 minutes to vote while others waited for more than two hours but they were still determined to make their vote count.
"We need some changes down here. We need a better world," voter Patricia Davis said. "I just want it to be better."
