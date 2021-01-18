CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging people to be honest when registering to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, saying they have caught some people lying on the application form.
Page said more than 172,000 people have pre-registered through the St. Louis County Department of Public Health to be notified when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. The county is adhering to the state’s tier system when it comes to vaccinations, which will allow those in Tier 1B to be vaccinated.
Tier 1 of Phase 1B focuses on protecting those who keep Missourians safe, including law enforcement, fire service, and public health professionals, among others, the state said.
“We urge people to be honest when pre-registering and think about those you could be bumping from the line,” Page said Monday, adding there have been instances of people claiming to be healthcare workers or bringing ineligible family members to receive a vaccine.
“We have had high school students show up for appointments who misrepresented who they were on the form,” he said. Page stressed this has not been a “huge problem” but could slow down the vaccination process.
[Read: St. Louis County unveils new way to get on COVID-19 priority list]
Last week, the county’s health department administered 880 shots and expects to get through their remaining 975 doses they got from Missouri by the end of Monday. More vaccines are expected to arrive Tuesday, although the county has not set up any appointments for the day because they are unsure how many doses they will receive.
“Once the new supply arrives Tuesday, we will notify the public and immediately begin setting appointments from our pre-registration list,” said Page.
In his briefing, Page also said the county is working to select their first mass vaccination site in North County. In addition, Page said the health department is expanding their hours in anticipation of receiving additional vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.