ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Wednesday morning any County resident who has had contact with people outside of their home should be tested for the novel coronavirus.
This urging is for all such residents, even if they aren't showing symptoms.
Beginning Monday, residents will be able to make an appointment at two locations to get tested.
One will be the county health department at 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley, the other will be at the county health clinic located at 4580 South Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills.
There is no out-of-pocket charges for the tests,and appointments can be made by calling. 314-615-0574.
“It's important to remember that even if you are not worried about COVID-19, you should be tested to protect other people,” Page said, saying asymptomatic residents risk spreading the virus to more vulnerable citizens without knowing it.
