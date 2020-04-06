ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials released a map Friday morning highlighting COVID-19 case numbers in the county's individual zip codes.
The map shows a high concentration of cases, more than 150 per 100,000 people, in zip codes in north St. Louis County in Spanish Lake, Berkeley, Woodson Terrace, Bel-Ridge, Edmundson, Kinlock, Pagedale, Hanley Hills, Bel-Nor, Wellston, Hillsdale, Greendale, Riverview, Glasgow Village, Bellefontaine Neighbors and in Old Jamestown near Hazelwood and Florissant. There's also a high concentration of cases per capita in the Wildwood, Clarkson Valley and Chesterfield area in west St. Louis County.
As of Monday 2:00 p.m., St. Louis County had 1,033 cases and 14 deaths.
In a press release, county officials said "zip codes that have fewer cases should not become complacent or disregard the guidelines set forth."
County officials announced there is clear evidence of community spread in the county back on March 22.
The county released their zip code data just two days after St. Louis City released a map of cases.
