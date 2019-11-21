ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Parks Department unveiled a new kind of exercise trail Thursday.
The goal of the trail is to get the entire family out and active.
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Jefferson Barracks Family Trail, a new, mile-long trail with four play exercise areas spaced out along the path to encourage multi-generational use.
There are also new benches at each area, so if adults want to sit out one station and let the kids explore, they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.