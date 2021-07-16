LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP/KMOV.com) — One person has died and four others hurt in a shooting along an entertainment strip at Lake Ozark, authorities there said.
City officials said in a news release that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday outside of the Casablanca restaurant on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, a popular spot in the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks. The restaurant was reportedly hosting a biker’s night at the time.
Local police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the shooting, and officials said several suspects were detained following the shooting.
A St. Louis County police car was at the scene following the shooting. According to county police, the Highway Safety Unit was having dinner in a restaurant across from where the shooting happened. Officers with the department were able to provide aid to at least one of the shooting victims on the scene. The unit was in town for a highway safety conference.
Police had not released other details of the shooting or the names of those shot and arrested by early Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.