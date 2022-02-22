St. Louis county to vote on plan to end mask mandate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis county could be dropping its mask mandate as soon as Tuesday night.
It was reported Monday that County Executive Sam Page is hopeful the mask mandate will be dropped in St. Louis county by the end of the month which is in one week. Tuesday night, Councilman Trakas will propose its ends now. This fight has been ongoing for years now.
The current mask mandate was put into place on Jan. 4 when COVID numbers were much higher and even then, that vote was a close four to three. At the time, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit against the mandate. Just last week a judge denied that attempt. Since then, we've seen strong opinions from the public over this issue.
Tuesday's meeting will be virtual so there likely won't be a show of people like before.
Back when this mandate was put into place, Page tweeted "masks aren't restrictions, they are the path to more freedom to move about, stay healthy, and look with optimism to the future." This was almost two months ago and that future is now.
Numbers are down but still high and removing the mandate in St. Louis county would mean it becomes a recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.