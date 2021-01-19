ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Wednesday morning, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to people who registered.
County officials said the state of Missouri delivered 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the health department Tuesday. So far, the health department has administered 1,154 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with most of them going to healthcare workers.
“We continue to get the vaccine into arms of our residents as quickly as it becomes available,” said County Executive Page. “We ask for everyone’s patience as we work through our pre-registration list.”
According to St. Louis County, more than 200,000 people have registered to receive the vaccine so far.
The state of Missouri has authorized vaccinations for those in groups 1A and 1B. St. Louis County said they have far too few doses to meet the current demand, but as the supply improves an announcement will be made regarding locations where people can go to receive the vaccine.
Starting Wednesday, vaccinations will take place daily at the Department of Health’s John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.
Residents of St. Louis County who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up by clicking here or emailing dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com to receive a link. Those who register will be contacted to set up an appointment when their turn approaches.
