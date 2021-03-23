CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some evictions will resume in St. Louis County this week after more than a year-long hiatus. The county had postponed more than 500 evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as both the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services said evictions during the outbreak would create a health crisis.
According to the County, when evictions resume, they will be limited to those who have “engaged in or promoted drug-related criminal activity on their rental property.”
Evictions will also be carried out when failing to do so would result in physical injury to other tenants and landlords, or result in substantial property damage. Additionally, evictions will be enforced for leased property rented for commercial purposes. All other pending evictions will resume April 5.
A federal eviction moratorium issued by the CDC in effect since September 4, 2020 will end on March 31. Beginning in April, approximately $30 million will become available nationwide to landlords to pay for rent through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the State Assistance for Housing Relief Program.
The money can be used to cover back rent and utilities and “up to three months of forward rent and prepaid full utility assistance.” Eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlords or utilityproviders. Information about how to get assistance from E.R.A.P. and S.A.F.H.R. will be available at https://stlcorona.com/resident/resources-rent/ beginning March 29.
