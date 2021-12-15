St. Louis County to remove COVID relief spending

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County council is removing COVID relief spending from next year's budget.
County executive Dr. Sam Page wanted to use some of the 193 million dollars coming from the federal government to offset tax revenue during the pandemic. However, the county says it still needs to confirm that money will follow federal conditions so they removed that spending from the budget.
The council says it'll add the funding back once it confirms the relief money is being spent appropriately.
