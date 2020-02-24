ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is providing a free antidote in an effort to put a stop to opioid deaths in the area.
On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a new initiative to increase the availability of naloxone, commonly distributed under the brand name Narcan. Naloxone can revive a person suffering a potentially deadly opioid overdose.
"We all recognize that the opioid epidemic continues to evolve in ways we would not have imagined leaving in its wake families that are devastated from the addiction of their loved ones and the long and painful recovery they struggle with," Page said.
[RELATED: St. Louis County providing doctors with new tools to fight opioid crisis]
Under the county's Opioid Action Plan, naloxone will be given out for free at St. Louis County heath centers. Currently, naloxone is only available at the John Murphy Health Center on Hanley Road. Those who get naloxone will meet with a counselor and receive proper training.
Jamarcus Smith, the director of the Salvation Army, is a former addict and is working with the Department of Health and the county on the efforts.
"[Addicts] want to be able to live clean and free from addiction," Smith said. "The desire is there but the mind and body are not always ready."
[RELATED: Missouri AG says 1 in 65 deaths are opioid related, holds roundtable discussion]
Naloxone has no affect on a person if they aren't overdosing. Smith said, if you're in doubt, go ahead and use it.
"The key is if you see someone in distress is to go ahead and minster," Smith said. "Its better safe than sorry to know you do have the opportunity to help save someone's life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.