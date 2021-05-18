ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County will soon be partnering with its libraries to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will make announcement the Wednesday. The first such event will be held one week later at the Lewis Clark Branch of St. Louis County Library in North County. A spokesman for Page says the event will include the mobile farmer's market, known as St. Louis Metro Market and book giveaways.

The event will be held more than a week after St. Louis City and County loosened their COVID-19 restrictions to align with new CDC guidelines. As of Thursday, 32.9 percent of the county's population were fully vaccinated.