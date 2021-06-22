ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination event in conjunction with one of the region's largest employers this weekend.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to have more details about the event Wednesday morning. The news comes as Missouri leads in the nation in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, with the north-central and southwestern part of the state driving the surge as the Delta variant spreads.

Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases; sickest patients all unvaccinated Missouri now leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations lag. One person in every 1,349 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19 from June 13 to Sunday.

County health officials say they are monitoring the situation and are concerned.

"On a scale of 1-10, right now from a public health perspective, I am at a seven," said Dr. Faisal Khan, St. Louis County's Director of Health. "It is only a matter of time, perhaps a week or two at most, before we begin to see a rise in hospitalizations across the St. Louis region."