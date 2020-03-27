ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials announced they will open their North County Recreational Center for homeless people and veterans experiencing coronavirus symptoms and/or have been tested and are waiting on results.
Officials will set up 50 cots inside the North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Ave. right next to the Eagle Springs Golf Course. The center is set to open on Monday morning. Food and blankets will be provided. Officials said patients whose condition worsens, will be moved to local hospitals.
As of Thursday afternoon, St. Louis County had 127 positive cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
