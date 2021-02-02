ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department received 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, getting a shipment of the Pfizer version from their local hospital partners.

The influx of vaccines means the department can open their mass vaccination site in Ferguson Wednesday, as well as begin offering shots in three fire districts Thursday.

The mass vaccination site, located at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus, will be open for appointments starting Wednesday. Vaccinations, meanwhile, will continue at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.

In addition, the department is working with several regional fire and EMS districts to standup other locations to administer doses to the public. Appointments for vaccines in the Affton, Eureka and Mehlville fire districts will begin Thursday.

“This is an important moment in our response to this pandemic and I’m thrilled we are able to provide greater access to this life-saving vaccine,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page in a press release. “I appreciate this partnership with one of our hospital systems, which allows us to get vaccines into arms across the county as quickly as possible.”

St. Clair County opens state's second-largest mass vaccination site The first mass vaccination site in St. Clair County will open on Monday, health officials announced Friday afternoon.

Vaccines are only available through appointment. Walk-up patients will not be eligible. The health department will send invitations to currently pre-registered individuals to schedule with the county, and all five sites will be available to select an appointment. Officials hope to have at least 5,000 appointments this week, and more will be available if the county continues to receive the vaccine. St. Louis County has reportedly not received shipments from the state the past two weeks and has worked with hospital systems to get doses.

For more information and to register for vaccination, visit http://www.stlcorona.com or send an email to dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com.