ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department received 3,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, getting a shipment of the Pfizer version from their local hospital partners.

The influx of vaccines means the department can open their mass vaccination site in Ferguson Wednesday, as well as begin offering shots in three fire districts Thursday.

The mass vaccination site, located at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus, will be open for appointments starting Wednesday. Vaccinations, meanwhile, will continue at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.

In addition, the department is working with several regional fire and EMS districts to standup other locations to administer doses to the public. Appointments for vaccines in the Affton, Eureka and Mehlville fire districts will begin Thursday.

“This is an important moment in our response to this pandemic and I’m thrilled we are able to provide greater access to this life-saving vaccine,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page in a press release. “I appreciate this partnership with one of our hospital systems, which allows us to get vaccines into arms across the county as quickly as possible.”

St. Clair County opens state's second-largest mass vaccination site The first mass vaccination site in St. Clair County will open on Monday, health officials announced Friday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, 6.4 percent of the St. Louis County's population has received at these one dose. Page's goal is to have 30 percent of the county's residents to be vaccinated in the next three to four months.

The St. Louis County Health Department didn't receive any shipments of vaccine from the State of Missouri last week or this week. On Monday, the Missouri Health Department announced it was changing how it allocated vaccine, putting an emphasis on large hospital systems and the National Guard mass vaccination events.

Only 8 percent of the state's vaccine supplies are set to go to the 115 health departments in Missouri. Although providing vaccinations has been a core responsibility for local health departments, they'll have to partner with hospitals to get supplies of vaccines for now.

"We're all going to be working together to make sure we're not missing any specific populations that we're vaccinating all of the the community as best as we can," said Dr. Alex Garza with the St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Taskforce.

Vaccines are only available through appointment. Walk-up patients will not be eligible. The health department will send invitations to currently pre-registered individuals to schedule with the county, and all five sites will be available to select an appointment. Officials hope to have at least 5,000 appointments this week, and more will be available if the county continues to receive the vaccine. St. Louis County has reportedly not received shipments from the state the past two weeks and has worked with hospital systems to get doses.

For more information and to register for vaccination, visit http://www.stlcorona.com or send an email to dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com.