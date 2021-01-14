Missouri activates Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations The State of Missouri will begin vaccinating those in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan Thursday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County said their health department will begin contacting people in vaccine category 1B - Tier 1 following the state's announcement Thursday.

The county said 116,000 people applied for the vaccine via their online portal so far this week. Of those, 7,000 fell in Phase 1A. Vaccinations of those people began last Friday and continued through this week.

St. Louis County has received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as of Thursday, but is expecting a large shipment Tuesday. The county said they'll begin notifying people eligible for Phase 1B-Tier 1 as soon as enough vaccine arrives. They are encouraging anyone in the county who wishes to receive the vaccine to apply by going to this website.

The county said they have outlined possibilities for large-scale vaccination sites, but are waiting for the state to provide more information on vaccine supply and information on federal funding for vaccination efforts.

Local health authorities are advising that anyone, regardless of what group are they in, take the vaccine if is offered through their doctor's office or job.