St. Louis County is expected to name a new director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Councilwoman Hazel Erby, who was in the position, tweeted out that she had been relieved of her duties Tuesday.

She followed up that message with another tweet saying, "I will not be silent! Blacks are not valued in this administration, particularly Black women!"

News 4 reached out to County Executive Sam Page's office and confirmed that Kenneth Murdoch was named acting director. Murdoch currently serves as the vice-president of the NAACP St. Louis County Chapter. 

