CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Sam Page announced a relief program that will award $17.5 million of the $173 million from the CARES Act grant to small businesses.
Page said businesses will be able to apply on the St. Louis County Coronavirus website. Businesses eligible for the relief program must have 50 or fewer employees, can be non-profit or for-profit, and have their principle location within St. Louis County.
The money can be used to reimburse businesses impacted by the pandemic as well as funding improvements for businesses to become compliant with social distancing guidelines. Businesses will be eligible for up to $15,000.
"We all recognize that we’re really dealing with three crises here," Page said. "We’re dealing with our health crisis, humanitarian crisis and our economic crisis. We will remain focused on saving lives. But as we move forward we want to start the process as quickly as possible to start getting some of these federal stimulus funds into the hands of our most affected businesses."
Applications will be available by the end of the day Friday here. Then county council members will make a final list on what businesses should receive the money.
"I believe the council members are closer to their communities. They know their businesses better. They’ll be able to evaluate the needs and the applications. I would like for them to be involved in this process," Page said.
Earlier this week the county council approved a special fund for the CARES Act money. This money must be used for COVID-19 related businesses. It can't be used to fund loss sales tax revenue for local governments.
Page wants all business recommendations in from the county council by June 1.
