ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is holding a vaccination clinic aimed to vaccinate their most vulnerable residents.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said they will offer a wide of targeted events to vaccinate those most at-risk, starting with people who have hearing loss or other disabilities. Eligible residents can roll up their sleeves at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Interpreters and transportation assistance are available.

Registration is required to attend. You will need to contact Paraquad, one of the event’s organizers, at 314-289-4320.

There will also be a walk-up clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Avenue in University City and another event in Richmond Heights at the Heights Community Center at 8001 Dale Avenue at the same time. As of last week, about 40 percent of St. Louis County residents have received one doses while 25 percent have been fully vaccinated.

“Those are good numbers, but we still have a long way to go to win this fight,” Page said. “At this point, an average of 140 residents are diagnosed with COVID-19 every day, that’s still too many.”

While urging people to continue to wear masks and be precautious, Page stated there is evidence of the new COVID-19 variant being present in the area.

Although Missouri has lifted the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Page said his medical team will review the announcement before finalizing plans on how to use the 1,700 doses that are in storage.