ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is making a strong effort to offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids before school starts.
A clinic will be open Saturday for kids 12 and older at the county's health department at 6121 N. Hanley Road in Berkeley. It'll be open from 9 a.m. till noon.
Students will also be given free backpacks and two free St. Louis Cardinals tickets.
No appointments are necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.