St. Louis County to give free Narcan to detainees released from the justice system

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detainees released from St. Louis County's Justice Center will now get Narcan.
The county secured a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and will start giving detainees the treatment upon released from custody. Narcan treats narcotics overdose.
“Our detainees often have substance abuse challenges when they arrive and we know that those challenges often remain when they leave our care,” Acting Director of Justice Services Scott Anders said. “Narcan has proven to save lives and we are glad we can make it more widely available to a vulnerable population.”
The Department of Public Health provides Narcan for free to anyone who wants it.
"Access to healthcare is often beyond reach for those who come into the criminal justice system so this nasal spray can be the difference between life and death during an overdose crisis," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.
